NEET PG 2022: Application correction window to open today, know how to make changes at nbe.edu.in

Today, March 29, the application correction window for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 will open. Medical students who have already submitted their NEET PG application for 2022 and wish to make changes or corrections to their application form will be able to do so until April 7. Students must use their credentials to log in to the official website, nbe.edu.in, and make the necessary changes.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will open the final edit window to rectify deficient/ incorrect images on April 26 which will remain open till April 30, 2022.

Here is how to make changes

1. Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in.

2. Click on the 'NEET PG 2022' link.

3. Login using your credentials.

4. Edit window and make changes in the application form.

5. Submit the NEET PG 2022 application form.

6. Download for future reference.

On May 1, the NEET 2022 admit card will be issued. The admit card will include information such as the candidate's exam city, exam centre details, and exam day instructions, among other things.

The NEET PG 2022 exam will be held on May 21, 2022, and the results will be released on June 20, 2022.

Candidates can learn more about NEET PG 2022 by visiting the NBE's official website at nbe.edu.in.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 01:18 PM IST