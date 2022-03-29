NEET UG 2022: Application confirmation page likely to be available 'soon' on DigiLocker, check details here

The National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 registration process will begin soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will make the NEET UG 2022 notification available on the official websites nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. In addition, the NEET 2022 application form confirmation page will be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in.

In a tweet digilocker has mentioned, “Good News for Candidates of National Testing Agency (#NTA), you will be able to access your #NEET UG 2022 Confirmation page in your #DigiLocker soon. Sign up on DigiLocker.” (sic)

The NEET UG exam is used to seek admittance to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing, and Life Science programmes. The date and time of the NEET UG 2022 examination have yet to be announced.

This year, the NEET UG upper age limit has been removed for all candidates. Previously, the age limit for General Category candidates was 25 years, and for Reserved Category candidates, it was 30 years.

Last year, the NEET UG application process was divided into two phases. Candidates had to submit some information in the first phase, before the entrance test, and the rest in the second phase, after the exam but before the NEET results.

Students who have completed Class 12 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology, and English as core subjects from a recognised board are eligible to take the NEET. Students who will be appearing for their Class 12 or equivalent board exams this year are also eligible to apply for NEET-UG.

General category candidates must have a minimum of 50% in Class 12 to be eligible to take the NEET. However, there are exceptions to the minimum percentage for candidates from the reserved categories.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:22 PM IST