NEET MDS Counselling 2024: Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Announced; Registration Starts Tomorrow

Representative Image | Representational Pic

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the schedule for the Special Stray Vacancy Round of NEET MDS Counselling 2024. Registration for this round will commence on October 14, 2024. Candidates must take note of the important dates to ensure their participation.

The Special Stray Vacancy Round is an opportunity for candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the earlier counselling rounds. This round aims to fill any remaining vacancies in postgraduate dental courses across various institutions.

Key Dates of the Special Stray Vacancy Round

Registration Dates: Candidates can register for the Special Stray Vacancy Round from October 14, 2024, until October 16, 2024.

Choice Filling: After registration, candidates will be required to fill in their choices for available seats from October 14 to October 17, 2024.

Result Declaration: The results of the Special Stray Vacancy Round will be announced on October 19, 2024.

Reporting to Allotted Colleges: Candidates who are allotted seats must report to their respective colleges between October 20 and October 27, 2024.

Application Process

To register for the Special Stray Vacancy Round, candidates should visit the official MCC website at [mcc.nic.in](http://mcc.nic.in). They will need to log in using their credentials and follow the instructions to complete their registration and choice filling.