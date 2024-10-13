 NEET MDS Counselling 2024: Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Announced; Registration Starts Tomorrow
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET MDS Counselling 2024: Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Announced; Registration Starts Tomorrow

NEET MDS Counselling 2024: Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Announced; Registration Starts Tomorrow

The Special Stray Vacancy Round is an opportunity for candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the earlier counselling rounds.

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Representational Pic

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the schedule for the Special Stray Vacancy Round of NEET MDS Counselling 2024. Registration for this round will commence on October 14, 2024. Candidates must take note of the important dates to ensure their participation.

The Special Stray Vacancy Round is an opportunity for candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the earlier counselling rounds. This round aims to fill any remaining vacancies in postgraduate dental courses across various institutions.

Read Also
NEET MDS 2024: Health Ministry Reduces Cutoff; Check Updated Percentile Here
article-image

Key Dates of the Special Stray Vacancy Round

Registration Dates: Candidates can register for the Special Stray Vacancy Round from October 14, 2024, until October 16, 2024.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan Bypolls: BJP, Congress Focus On Preparations & Booth Management As 7 Assembly Seats At Stake
Rajasthan Bypolls: BJP, Congress Focus On Preparations & Booth Management As 7 Assembly Seats At Stake
Mumbai Metro 3: MMRC Set To Enhance Passengers' Commuting Experience On Aqua Line, Takes Up 'Multi-Modal Integration Works'
Mumbai Metro 3: MMRC Set To Enhance Passengers' Commuting Experience On Aqua Line, Takes Up 'Multi-Modal Integration Works'
Video: Alyssa Healy Spotted On Crutches Ahead Of IND vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match
Video: Alyssa Healy Spotted On Crutches Ahead Of IND vs AUS Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match
Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2024: Dates To Be Announced Tomorrow
Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2024: Dates To Be Announced Tomorrow

Choice Filling: After registration, candidates will be required to fill in their choices for available seats from October 14 to October 17, 2024.

Result Declaration: The results of the Special Stray Vacancy Round will be announced on October 19, 2024.

Reporting to Allotted Colleges: Candidates who are allotted seats must report to their respective colleges between October 20 and October 27, 2024.

Read Also
NTA To Release 2025 Exam Dates For JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET UG, & UGC NET Soon; Know How to download
article-image

Application Process

To register for the Special Stray Vacancy Round, candidates should visit the official MCC website at [mcc.nic.in](http://mcc.nic.in). They will need to log in using their credentials and follow the instructions to complete their registration and choice filling.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2024: Dates To Be Announced Tomorrow

Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2024: Dates To Be Announced Tomorrow

NEET MDS Counselling 2024: Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Announced; Registration Starts...

NEET MDS Counselling 2024: Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Announced; Registration Starts...

Assam Schools Allow Students To Wear Religious Symbols Like 'Rakhis' & 'Tilaks' During Festivals

Assam Schools Allow Students To Wear Religious Symbols Like 'Rakhis' & 'Tilaks' During Festivals

UPSC EPFO 2024: Interview Schedule Announced For Enforcement & Accounts Officer Recruitment, Check...

UPSC EPFO 2024: Interview Schedule Announced For Enforcement & Accounts Officer Recruitment, Check...

CISCE Date Sheet 2025: ICSE, ISC Exam Dates to Be Announced Soon

CISCE Date Sheet 2025: ICSE, ISC Exam Dates to Be Announced Soon