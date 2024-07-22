NEET 2024: Over 3,000 Received Wrong Booklets, No Separate Answer Key Issued, Says Hooda

Representative Image

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its final judgment today on the petitions to cancel NEET UG 2024 and over 40 related pleas. A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud is examining allegations of paper leaks and irregularities in the medical entrance exam.

Previously, the National Testing Agency (NTA) was instructed by the court to publish city and center-wise NEET results by Saturday, and the scores have been made available on the official website, exam.nta.ac.in.

The NTA's counsel informed the Supreme Court that over 3,000 candidates in Jhajjar received the Canara Bank paper. Among these, 1,563 candidates were awarded grace marks across eight exam centers. Although a NEET re-exam was held for these students, only 813 took the exam.

According to the NEET UG 2024 results, over 11,000 candidates scored zero or negative marks, with the lowest score being -180, recorded at a center in Bihar.

During the last NEET Supreme Court hearing, the apex court emphasized that a NEET retest must be justified by substantial evidence that the integrity of the entire exam was compromised.

In the latest update, Live Law reported that the NTA has filed an additional affidavit in the Supreme Court regarding the NEET-UG matter. The affidavit refutes allegations of conflict of interest involving the IIT Madras director, who prepared the data analytics report.

The NTA said that the director of the IIT holding JEE Advanced in a particular year is an ex-officio member of the NTA governing body. IIT Madras held JEE Advanced for 2024. “However, core functions of the NTA are carried out by the Managing Committee of the NTA. The governing body has role only on policy matters,” it said.

“In any case, the said IIT-Director had nominated another professor to attend the Governing Body meetings and the nominee attended the last meeting in December 2023,” it said. The IIT Director who made the report hasn’t attended any NTA General Body meeting after December 2022,” it added.