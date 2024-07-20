NEET UG Row: Centre, City-Wise Score Card Published By NTA | iStock

The results of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test—Undergraduate (NEET—UG) 2024 for all students, broken down by city and centre, have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).



Examiners who took the exam can view their results at neet.ntaonline.in and on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/, the official NTA NEET website.

On Thursday, July 18, the Supreme Court gave the NTA instructions to release the NEET UG results by July 20 at noon. The agency was directed by the court to post the grades that students received on its website, but to keep the students' identities private.

In order to preserve the students' identities, the CJI gave the agency instructions to upload the candidates' marks city- and center-wise on their website using "dummy roll numbers in a sequence center-wise." The NEET case will next be heard by the Bench, which is made up of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra, on Monday, July 22, after 10.30 am.

On May 5, over 23.33 lakh students took the exam at 4,750 locations in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. A total of 1,563 candidates showed up for the retest.