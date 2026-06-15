NCERT Faces Scrutiny Over Altered Depiction Of Mohenjo-Daro’s 'Dancing Girl' In Class 9 Textbook | X

New Delhi: The iconic "Dancing Girl" of Mohenjo-Daro, a 4,500-year-old bronze figurine that has featured in Indian school textbooks for decades, appears to have been altered in a newly released Class 9 art education textbook published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

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Alteration in textbook depiction

The figurine, one of the most celebrated artefacts of the Indus Valley Civilisation, is depicted in a darker shade in the new textbook, with parts of the torso covered compared to its original form.

The image appears in a textbook that is part of NCERT's first-ever arts education series introduced for Classes 1 to 10 under the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

The initiative aims to integrate arts education into mainstream schooling. Textbooks from Classes 1 to 9 have been released so far.

Original artefact details

The original bronze statuette, discovered at Mohenjo-Daro, stands just 10.5 cm tall and is notable for its naturalistic representation. The figure is depicted nude except for multiple bangles on one arm and a necklace.

NCERT response and review

ANI reached out to NCERT Director Dinesh Shaklani for comment, but no response was received till the filing of this report.

However, an NCERT official confirmed that the matter has been referred to the textbook development team for review.

"The matter has been referred to the textbook development team. They are looking into it. There is no specific reason. In the Grade 6 Social Science textbook, the Dancing Girl appears in its original form along with many other artefacts," the official said.

Past representation debate

This is not the first time the famous Mohenjo-Daro figurine has been at the centre of a debate over its representation.

In May 2023, on the occasion of International Museum Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the International Museum Expo at Delhi's Pragati Maidan and unveiled the event's mascot, a contemporary adaptation of the Dancing Girl.

At the time, organisers described the mascot as a modern interpretation of the ancient figure, symbolising "contemporary dwarpals" welcoming visitors to the expo.

However, the over five-foot-tall adaptation drew criticism from several historians, archaeologists and social media users, who argued that it significantly altered the appearance of the original artefact. While the ancient bronze figurine is dark in colour and unclothed except for jewellery, the mascot featured a fairer complexion and was dressed in a bright pink blouse and an off-white waistcoat.

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