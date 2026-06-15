Telangana Launches Breakfast Scheme In Govt Schools; 6-Day Menu Includes Milk And Ragi Jawa

DD News Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has introduced a statewide Breakfast and Milk Scheme for students studying in government schools and junior colleges, aiming to improve nutrition, attendance and learning outcomes. The initiative was launched on June 15, coinciding with the reopening of schools for the 2026–27 academic year.

According to reports by The Hindu and South First, the scheme covers students from pre-primary classes to Class 12 and is expected to benefit nearly 29 lakh students across the state. Telangana Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar formally launched the programme at the Government High School near Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad’s Khairatabad area.

VIDEO | Hyderabad: Telangana government launches a breakfast scheme for students studying in government schools, aimed at improving nutrition and school attendance.



Transport and Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar formally launched the scheme at the Lok… pic.twitter.com/osXGv4MGF4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2026

As part of the launch, textbooks and notebooks were distributed to students. The initiative has been introduced alongside the state’s “Badi Bata” enrolment drive, which aims to increase admissions in government schools, bring back dropouts and encourage parents to opt for public education institutions.

The government has also made arrangements to distribute uniforms, shoes, socks, neckties, belts and other essential materials to students in government and residential educational institutions, including Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, BC, SC, ST and minority residential schools. According to South First, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to ensure the quality of fabric used for school uniforms.

DD News Telangana

What is the Nutritious Weekly Breakfast Menu?

Under the scheme, students will receive breakfast six days a week, along with milk or ragi malt on designated days. As per The Hindu report, the weekly menu includes a mix of traditional and millet-based dishes aimed at promoting healthy eating habits.

Monday: Dosa with chutney or chapati with curry, along with milk

Tuesday: Two millet idlis served with sambar, along with ragi jawa

Wednesday: Puri with aloo kurma, along with milk

Thursday: Two millet idlis served with sambar, along with ragi jawa

Friday: Millet upma or pongal with chutney, along with milk

Saturday: Two bondas with chutney, along with ragi jawa

₹720 Crore Annual Allocation

Speaking at the launch event, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the government plans to spend around ₹720 crore annually on the initiative. Of this, approximately ₹540 crore will be allocated for breakfast meals, while ₹180 crore will be used for milk distribution.

He said the programme has been introduced to ensure that no child attends school on an empty stomach. According to the minister, the scheme is expected to help prevent hunger and malnutrition, improve students’ physical and mental health, enhance concentration and contribute to better academic performance.

Prabhakar also urged students to focus on their studies and encouraged teachers to work towards increasing enrolment in government schools. He said the government is making continuous efforts to strengthen public education and improve facilities for students.

Phased Implementation Across Telangana

As per the Hindu report, the breakfast programme will be implemented in phases through a network of centralised kitchens. In the first phase, 1,302 government educational institutions, including 33 junior colleges, have been brought under the scheme. Organisations such as the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Trust and Manna Trust are assisting in implementation across selected districts, according to South First.

In Hyderabad district alone, 45 government schools have been included in the initial phase, benefiting 12,437 students. The programme is being implemented with the support of the Manna Trust.

Officials said Hyderabad district has 672 government schools with a total enrolment of 93,501 students. Of the schools selected in the first phase, 23 are primary schools, two are upper primary schools, and 20 are high schools.

The launch event was attended by MLAs Danam Nagender and Yashaswini Reddy, Hyderabad Collector Priyanka Ala, District Education Officer Yadaiah, Manna Trust CEO Leena Joseph, and other officials.