NCERT: Head says chapters on Mughals have not been dropped, it's just rationalisation process

New Delhi: NCERT's decision to remove chapters of Mughal Period created controversy all over the nation yesterday. From Twitter trends to TV debates, the controversial news had its impact across all formats of media. The decision also saw support as well as criticism from politicians to twitter users.

The education body's chief has now issued a clarification regarding the same.

While giving clarification on the controversy to ANI, NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani said, the chapters on Mughals have not been dropped.

"It's a lie, there was a rationalisation process last year due to the pandemic, there was pressure on students everywhere”, he said.

Calling the debate unnecessary, the director said the expert committee recommended that if the chapter was dropped, it will not affect the knowledge of the children and an ‘unnecessary burden’ can be removed. “The debate is unnecessary. Those who don't know, can check the textbooks,” the NCERT head added.

"We are working as per NEP (National Education Policy) 2020. This is a transition phase. NEP 2020 speaks of reducing the content load. We are implementing it. NCF (National Curriculum Framework) for school education is being formed, it will be finalised soon. Textbooks will be printed in 2024 as per the New Education policy (NEP). We have not dropped anything right now", he said further.

Yesterday it was reported that the updated curriculum for Class 12th History syllabus, titled "Themes of Indian History-Part II," has removed the chapters, 'Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C. 16th and 17th centuries),' an official in education department said.

In addition to History, the Class 12th Civics book has also been updated. Chapters such as 'US hegemony in world politics' and 'The Cold War Era' have been removed, while 'Rise of popular movements' and 'Era of one-party dominance' chapters have been removed from the Class 12th 'Politics in Indian since Independence' textbook.

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPBSE) had also announced that the syllabus for classes 10th, 11th, and 12th following the NCERT curriculum will be revised in line with recent changes.

