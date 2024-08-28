Navi Mumbai: ITM Skills University Launches PhD Program Focused On Industry-Academia Collaboration

Official Website

ITM Skills University, Navi Mumbai is excited to unveil its new PhD program, The University offers the program in the area of Management, Health Sciences, Hospitality Management and Design & Media designed to foster industry- academia collaboration to provide solutions to complex industry and societal problems.

With a commitment to advancing knowledge and addressing real-world challenges, the program aims to equip the next generation of scholars with the skills and expertise needed to make impactful contributions.

The PhD program is carefully crafted to offer a thorough integration of advanced theoretical understanding with real-world experience. With demanding coursework, opportunities for practical research, and guidance from proficient faculty, students will acquire the knowledge and abilities necessary to succeed in research-focused and academic positions.

The curriculum places a strong emphasis on creative research approaches, critical thinking, and effective pedagogy, assuring that graduates are equipped to make significant contributions to their areas and serve as role models for upcoming generations of academics.

ITM Skills University, PhD program provides a thorough curriculum that combines training in effective pedagogy with modern research methods. In addition to working with top specialists on research projects, students will have practical experience in both academic and research environments. This methodology ensures that graduates possess the expertise, knowledge, and real-world experience required to succeed as teachers and researchers in their respective domains.

Applications are now open for External Candidates, NET-JRF candidates under UGC, Full-time Research Associates appointed by the university.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit isu.ac.in/phd for more details.