Nagaland student's abuse at Mumbai University: 2 collegians among 3 detained

After learning that two of the three accused were college students Tzudir inquired whether he could withdraw the case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Members of the north east community protest with banners and posters of anti-racism to spread awareness | Twitter/@morungexpress05

A student, Tiapong Tzudir from Nagaland pursuing his post-graduation degree in sociology at Mumbai University was shocked to find out that two of the three accused who hurled racial abuses, and threw water-filled balloons at him, were college students.

As per reports from Times of India, Tzudir also inquired whether he could withdraw the case.

The police registered an FIR on March 2 after tracing the three accused—a 20-year-old student, a 17-year-old student, and a 24-year-old.

On Thursday night, the three were questioned and then released after a notice was issued.

Tzudir, who is also a YouTuber, uploaded the video of the incident on his Instagram account on Monday. In the video, the accused were seen trying to cover their faces.

Tzudir shares ordeal on social media

Following the incident, Tzudir shared the story on his social media page, expressing how he felt bullied in his own nation and how this was not the first time he had encountered such an upsetting situation. Tzudir and his friends later returned to the same area and held a silent demonstration with anti-racism banners and posters to raise awareness.

After the incident, he registered a non-cognizable offence (NC) against the accused persons at the Vakola police station. However, on learning that two of the three accused were college students said his intention was not to take legal action or punish the accused.

