Mumbai: Ayurveda student falls to death from mango tree; batchmates create ruckus at hospital

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old medical student died after falling from a tree in Worli. The student, Dayanand Kale, was allegedly picking out mangoes from the tree when he took a fall.

A Dharashiv native, Dayanand was in his third year of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) at Poddar Ayurveda College, Worli.

The student reportedly climbed the tree to pick mangoes at around 10 pm on Wednesday, April 25, 2023. Dayanand suddenly fell off from where he was and suffered several head injuries, as per media reports.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was neglected not treated on time, allege other students. The angry batchmates have now closed down the hospital OPD to protest the lack of timely medical attention.