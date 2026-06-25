Mumbai University TYBCom Exam Leak Row Snowballs: Council Demands Answers, ABVP Presses For SIT Probe | X

Mumbai: The alleged leak of question papers for Mumbai University's Third Year Bachelor of Commerce (TYBCom) Semester VI examinations echoed in the Maharashtra Legislative Council during the ongoing Monsoon Session, with legislators, student representatives and university senate members seeking a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Mumbai Metropolitan Unit, on Thursday renewed its demand for a fair, transparent and comprehensive probe into the controversy, while welcoming the state government's decision to initiate an inquiry.

The issue came to the forefront after allegations surfaced that question papers of three TYBCom subjects had been circulated before the examinations. According to reports, the university's internal inquiry found evidence suggesting that examination papers may have been photographed and shared before the exams were conducted. A contractual employee attached to the examination section was subsequently suspended, while further investigations were initiated to determine the extent of the breach.

Raising the matter in the Legislative Council, members questioned whether all individuals involved in the alleged leak were being identified and held accountable. Concerns were also expressed over reports that attempts may have been made to shield certain officials connected to the case.

Responding to the discussion, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil assured the House that a detailed investigation would be carried out and that strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

Welcoming the government's move, ABVP stated that the inquiry should not be treated as a mere formality and demanded that criminal proceedings be initiated against all individuals involved.

The student organisation argued that given the seriousness of the allegations and their impact on thousands of students, a routine departmental inquiry would be inadequate. It reiterated its demand for the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an independent and comprehensive investigation into the entire episode.

ABVP Mumbai Metropolitan Secretary Prashant Mali said no individual involved in jeopardising the academic future of students should be granted protection.

"No person responsible for compromising students' futures should be shielded. Immediate and stringent action must be taken against the masterminds, senior officials and every individual found guilty in this case. A Special Investigation Team should be constituted to ensure a fair, comprehensive and impartial investigation," Mali said.

He further warned that ABVP would intensify its agitation if there was any attempt to protect those responsible for the alleged leak.

The controversy has sparked concern among students and academic stakeholders, who have called for stronger safeguards in the university's examination system. Student representatives have also demanded greater accountability from university authorities to ensure the integrity of future examinations.

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