Punjab PSEB Supplementary Class 10 & 12 Date Sheet 2026 Released At pseb.ac.in; Check Full Schedule Here

Punjab PSEB Supplementary Class 10 & 12 Date Sheet 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially released the supplementary exam schedule for classes 10 and 12. The Board's official website, PSEB Official Website, has the comprehensive exam schedule in PDF format. Candidates can download the timetable and begin their preparation in accordance with it if they applied for the compartment examinations in order to improve their grades or pass specific subjects.
Direct link to read the Class 10 timetable
Direct link to check the Class 12 exam schedule
Punjab PSEB Supplementary Class 10 & 12 Date Sheet 2026: Important date and time
Exam start: July 6, 2026 (Monday)
Last day: July 10, 2026 (Friday)
Exam time: 11:00 AM to 2:15 PM
July 4, 2026 (Saturday) | 11:00 AM to 2:15 PM
July 6, 2026 (Monday) | 11:00 AM to 2:15 PM
July 6, 2026 (Monday) | 11:00 AM to 1:15 PM
PSEB Class 10 Supplementary Exam Schedule 2026
Exam Dates: July 6 to July 10, 2026
Exam Timing: 11:00 AM to 2:15 PM
English
Science
Computer Science
Science & Technology
Mathematics
Agricultural Science & Technology
Urdu (Instead of Hindi)
Social Science
Computer Applications
Hindi
Punjabi-A
Punjab History & Culture-A
Sanskrit
French
Urdu
Arabic
Note: All examinations will be conducted from 11:00 AM to 2:15 PM.
Direct link to read the Class 10 timetable
PSEB Class 12 Supplementary Exam Schedule 2026
Exam Dates: July 4 to July 6, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM to 2:15 PM
Environmental Education
Time: 11:00 AM to 2:15 PM
Home Science
Sociology
Psychology
Business Studies
Time: 11:00 AM to 1:15 PM
Public Administration
Music (Vocal)
Philosophy
Fine Arts
Agriculture
Geography
Physical Education
Media Studies
Accountancy
Computer Application
General English
Hindi
Dance
General Punjabi
Punjab History & Culture
Gurmat Sangeet
Music (Instrumental)
NCC
Urdu
Sanskrit
Arabic
Persian
French
Russian
Chinese
Agriculture Science
Drawing & Painting
Computer Science
Economics
Biology
Punjabi Literature & Grammar
Mathematics
Note: Candidates should report to their examination centre well before the scheduled time to complete the verification process and avoid any last-minute inconvenience.
Direct link to check the Class 12 exam schedule
Punjab PSEB Supplementary Class 10 & 12 Date Sheet 2026: Admit card details
The admission cards for the supplemental examinations for Classes 10th and 12th will be distributed a few days before the exam. Admit cards will be distributed by PSEB via the official websites. The properly signed compartment test admit cards are available for download by school administrators. On all exam days, students must bring their printed admit cards and valid school ID to the examination centre.