Punjab PSEB Supplementary Class 10 & 12 Date Sheet 2026 Released At pseb.ac.in; Check Full Schedule Here

Punjab PSEB Supplementary Class 10 & 12 Date Sheet 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially released the supplementary exam schedule for classes 10 and 12. The Board's official website, PSEB Official Website, has the comprehensive exam schedule in PDF format. Candidates can download the timetable and begin their preparation in accordance with it if they applied for the compartment examinations in order to improve their grades or pass specific subjects.

Direct link to read the Class 10 timetable

Direct link to check the Class 12 exam schedule

Punjab PSEB Supplementary Class 10 & 12 Date Sheet 2026: Important date and time

Exam start: July 6, 2026 (Monday)

Last day: July 10, 2026 (Friday)

Exam time: 11:00 AM to 2:15 PM

July 4, 2026 (Saturday) | 11:00 AM to 2:15 PM

July 6, 2026 (Monday) | 11:00 AM to 2:15 PM

July 6, 2026 (Monday) | 11:00 AM to 1:15 PM

PSEB Class 10 Supplementary Exam Schedule 2026

Exam Dates: July 6 to July 10, 2026

Exam Timing: 11:00 AM to 2:15 PM

English

Science

Computer Science

Science & Technology

Mathematics

Agricultural Science & Technology

Urdu (Instead of Hindi)

Social Science

Computer Applications

Hindi

Punjabi-A

Punjab History & Culture-A

Sanskrit

French

Urdu

Arabic

Note: All examinations will be conducted from 11:00 AM to 2:15 PM.

Direct link to read the Class 10 timetable

PSEB Class 12 Supplementary Exam Schedule 2026

Exam Dates: July 4 to July 6, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM to 2:15 PM

Environmental Education

Time: 11:00 AM to 2:15 PM

Home Science

Sociology

Psychology

Business Studies

Time: 11:00 AM to 1:15 PM

Public Administration

Music (Vocal)

Philosophy

Fine Arts

Agriculture

Geography

Physical Education

Media Studies

Accountancy

Computer Application

General English

Hindi

Dance

General Punjabi

Punjab History & Culture

Gurmat Sangeet

Music (Instrumental)

NCC

Urdu

Sanskrit

Arabic

Persian

French

Russian

Chinese

Agriculture Science

Drawing & Painting

Computer Science

Economics

Biology

Punjabi Literature & Grammar

Mathematics

Note: Candidates should report to their examination centre well before the scheduled time to complete the verification process and avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

Direct link to check the Class 12 exam schedule

Punjab PSEB Supplementary Class 10 & 12 Date Sheet 2026: Admit card details

The admission cards for the supplemental examinations for Classes 10th and 12th will be distributed a few days before the exam. Admit cards will be distributed by PSEB via the official websites. The properly signed compartment test admit cards are available for download by school administrators. On all exam days, students must bring their printed admit cards and valid school ID to the examination centre.