Mumbai University PET And LLM CET 2024 Exam Rescheduled To Nov 24 Post Technical Glitch

Mumbai University has announced the postponement of the PhD Entrance Test (PET) 2024 and LLM-CET 2024 for candidates assigned to the Surekha Infotech exam centre in Dombivli, originally set for November 17, 2024. The exams have been delayed due to a technical issue at the venue. These candidates will now take the PET and LLM-CET exams on November 24, 2024.

Official notification

As stated in the official notification by the Mumbai University “The PET 2024 exam and LLM-CET 2024 exam at the exam centre Surekha Infotech, Dombivli, which were scheduled on 17th November, 2024 are postponed due to technical reasons. The above said exams are re-scheduled on Sunday 24h November, 2024. The only candidates who were allotted the above-mentioned exam centre will receive their revised hall tickets notifying the exam centre and other details shortly.’’

Affected candidates will soon be able to download updated admit cards for both the PET 2024 and LLM-CET 2024 exams from the official Mumbai University website at mu.ac.in.

Postponement due to technical glitch

The announcement of postponed exams comes after, on Sunday, Mumbai University's PhD Entrance Test (PET) turned into chaos due to technical glitches and delays, frustrating hundreds of candidates. The exam, scheduled from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, failed to start on time, leaving around 400-500 students stranded outside Thakur College in Kandivali. Same was the seen at the Surekha Infotech centre in Dombivli. Reportedly, technical issues with login IDs and passwords prevented students from accessing the exam portal, causing the delays.