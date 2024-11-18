Mumbai University Declares ATKT Re-Examination Results In Record Time; BSc In 9 Days, BCom In 16 Days

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has announced the results of re-examinations (ATKT) within the stipulated time frame. The results for the Third-Year B.Sc Semester 6 examinations were declared in just nine days, while those for the B.Com Semester 6 exams were announced in only 16 days.

Demonstrating similar efficiency, the B.Com Account and Finance Semester 6 results were declared in 22 days, and the BMS Semester 6 results were published within 20 days.

This achievement comes as a relief for thousands of students who had appeared for these crucial examinations. During the Winter Second Semester 2024, a total of 14,191 students appeared for the B.Com Semester 6 ATKT exams, while 2,926 students were registered for the B.Sc Semester 6 exams. Additionally, 1,031 students participated in the B.Com Account and Finance Semester 6 examinations, and 1,549 students appeared for the BMS Semester 6 exams.

The University’s commitment to timely evaluation extended to other streams as well. For instance, the B.Pharm Semester 8 results were declared in an impressive 18 days, while the B.Arch Semester 6 results were made available within 14 days. Such swift announcements have helped ensure that students can plan their academic progression without unnecessary delays.

Dr. Pooja Raundale, the Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation, highlighted that this feat was made possible through the relentless efforts of the evaluation and administrative teams. She acknowledged the dedication of all involved, especially the faculty members who worked tirelessly to ensure prompt assessments. Dr. Raundale also expressed her gratitude to the administrative staff for their role in facilitating this smooth process.

These results, which are now accessible on the University of Mumbai’s official website, demonstrate our commitment to prioritising students' academic needs, said Raundale. “We have ensured that all results are declared promptly to avoid disruptions in their future academic or professional plans,” she added.