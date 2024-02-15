Mumbai University Issues Strict Admission Deadlines For 2024-25 Academic Year

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai University has announced the official admission schedule for the 2024-25 academic year, along with a strong warning. The university has advised its affiliated colleges to avoid any delays in the admission procedure, as this may lead to penalties.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the MU representative stressed the significance of colleges promptly starting the admission process.

The statement underscored that delays in admissions can pose obstacles for students, such as the risk of not being officially enrolled at the university or facing problems with exam hall tickets.

To avoid similar problems in the next academic year, Mumbai University has set clear admission dates for all departments and programs for the 2024-25 academic session. Colleges that do not comply with these dates will be subject to penalties, as detailed in a circular issued on Tuesday.

The following are the final admission deadlines for various courses

Undergraduate Courses (Arts, Commerce, Science Regular and Professional Courses): - First Year: August 31, Second Year: August 31, Third Year: August 31.

Postgraduate Courses (MA, MCom, MSC): - First Year Semester 1 and 2: September 30, Second Year Semester 3 and 4: September 30.

Professional Courses (Engineering, Architecture, Law, Education, Management Studies): First Year (Following completion of the CET Cell admission process), Second Year: September 30, Third Year: September 30, Fourth Year: September 30, Fifth Year: September 30.

Failure to meet these deadlines will lead to consequences, such as a Rs 5,000 fine per student within 30 days after the specified date, and thereafter, a Rs 5,000 fine plus an additional Rs 10 per student for each day.