Mumbai University Extends Admissions Deadline For UG & PG Courses; Apply Till August 30!

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai's Center for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) has extended the deadline for the admission process to various courses at the degree and post-graduate levels.
The new deadline to apply for these courses is August 30, 2024.
First Year Postgraduate Courses
M.A. History
M.A. Sociology
M.A. Economics
M.A. Political Science
M.A. Marathi
M.A. Hindi
M.A. English
M.A. Geography
M.A. Psychology
M.A. Communication and Journalism
M.A. Public Relations
M.Com. Courses
M. com. (Advanced Accounts)
M. com. (Business Management)
M.Sc. Courses
M.S. C. (Mathematics)
M. S. C. (Information Technology)
M. S. C. (Computer Science)
First and Second Year Postgraduate Courses
M.Com. Courses
M.Sc. Courses
First, Second, and Third Year Degree Courses
B.A.
B.Com.
B.Com. (Accounts and Finance)
B.Sc. (Information Technology)
B.Sc. (Computer Science)
Candidates can find the application form for the first year of postgraduate courses in distance and online education centers at mucdoeadm.samarth.edu.in.
For the first- and second-year postgraduate courses, the application link has been made available at idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac.
Candidates will find the application form for the first, second, and third years of their BA degree at mu.ac.in/distance-open-learning.
How To Apply?
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link
Step 3: Login using the required credentials
Step 4: Now, fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload the required documents
Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees
Step 7: Submit the form
Step 8: Save and download for future
Candidates must make sure to check the information filled out in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.
For students who have not gotten admission to regular colleges or whose education is incomplete, distance and online education systems are suitable options, and we urge students to take admission in them.