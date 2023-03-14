Mumbai University announces dates for degree, post graduate exams

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has announced the dates for the University Level Degree and Post Graduate Course Examinations for Summer Session 2023. Students can find the circular for all examination dates on the official Mumbai University website.

The dates of the said examinations were approved in the recent meeting held by MU's Board of Examinations and Evaluation. The Board has finalised dates of 431 exams of the university's summer session which are to begin from 27 March 2023.

For the academic year 2022-23, the third year BCom semester 6 exam will be held on April 5, while the third year BA and BSC semester 5 exams will be held on April 12 and the BMS semester 6 will be held from April 25.

Dates Announced for 431 Exams

As per norm, the university conducts more than 450 examinations in four faculties every year. The MU has published the dates for a total of 85 humanities exams , 97 commerce exams, 116 science exams, and 133 inter-disciplinary tests.

Dates for examinations held under the Faculty of Technology will be announced soon, stated Mumbai University in a public release.

"Since the exams for the summer session are crucial, we plan to conduct them, grade them, and release the results on time," said Dr. Prasad Karande, In-charge Director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation.

