Mumbai: Students threaten hunger strike, self-immolation after delayed hostel construction in Chembur

Many students were reportedly forced to return to their hometown without enrolling in a city educational institute. | Representational image

Mumbai: Student groups have threatened to go on hunger strike with some even threatening to immolate themselves because the government has yet to provide two hostels, one for boys and one for girls, which have been promised since 2007.

Many students were reportedly forced to return to their hometown without enrolling in a city educational institute over the years as the 1,000-bed Chembur hostel that was supposed to be ready 12 years ago.

The Social Works Department(SWD) is to oversee the operation of these two hostels . The girl's hostel is a ground + five-story building which has not yet been turned over to the SWD yet despite being equipped to house 250 students.

The boy's hostel is an eight-story building which is still under construction. The structure will be built to accommodate 750 students.

Students called for a protest on Tuesday at the hostel site after the Public Works Department (PWD), which is building the dormitories, refused to hand over the premises.