Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rains, Other Parts Also On Alert

Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow | Representational Pic

After IMD's warning of heavy to very heavy rains in the capital city of Maharashtra, the CM of the state Eknath Shinde has declared a holiday for schools on Thursday in Mumbai, which is under a yellow alert. Several Parts in the state including Pune, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts are under alert by the IMD.

Authorities and district collectors in areas under a red alert will assess the situation and decide whether to declare a school holiday on Thursday if necessary.

This alert by Indian Meteorological department is expected to remain in effect until July 21. In addition to this, a yellow alert was also issued for Mumbai, Thane, Aurangabad, Akola, Palghar, Amravati, Buldhana, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal, Sindhudurg, Nandurbhar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Satara, and Jalna.

Read Also Schools In Maharashtra Closed, Telangana Likely To Follow For Next 2 Days Amid Heavy Rainfall

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai announced these alerts, indicating that residents should stay updated and prepared for potential weather changes. In response to these warnings, local authorities in Pune have been directed to assess risks and take necessary precautions as per the Pune District Disaster Mitigation Plan.

Ayush Prasad, the CEO of Zilla Parishad in Pune District, has ensured that all hospitals are adequately staffed and stocked with essential medicines to handle any emergencies that may arise due to the heavy rainfall.

In light of the heavy rains, Raigad district collector Yogesh Mhase declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district on Tuesday.

This decision was made as a precautionary measure as several rivers in the district, including Savitri, Amba, and Patalganga, have crossed the danger mark, with the Kundalika river also nearing this threshold.

The IMD has forecasted an increase in rainfall along the west coast, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa, and central Maharashtra in the next five days.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)