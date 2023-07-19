Schools In Maharashtra Closed, Telangana Likely To Follow For Next 2 Days Amid Heavy Rainfall

Schools In Maharashtra Closed | ANI (Representational Pic)

Schools and colleges in Raigad district of Maharashtra remained closed due to heavy rainfall, while a heavy rainfall warning was issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for several districts in Telangana on July 20 and 21.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued warnings in the southern-western states of Maharashtra and Goa which are likely to experience heavy rainfall this week.

The weather forecast department has also declared red alert for Palghar and Raigad and orange alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra. The IMD forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated locations, leading to an orange alert in Mumbai and a red alert in Palghar and Raigad until July 19.

IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for numerous Telangana districts on July 20 and 21, 2023. These forecasts lead to the expectation that the government may decide to close Telangana schools tomorrow. However, no official news regarding the closure of Telangana’s schools has yet been made public by the state or local government.

The IMD also warned of light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall expected to continue over Maharashtra for the next five days and over Gujarat for the next three days. Konkan, Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat were likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall on July 19.

