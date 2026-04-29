Mumbai: Non-Marathi Student's Remarks On Marathi Use For Rickshaw Drivers Trigger Clash At Thakur College | Video | The Loktantrik's Instagram

Mumbai: A controversy erupted at Thakur College of Science and Commerce in Kandivali, Mumbai, over a non-Marathi student’s response after a Marathi student posted an Instagram story supporting the Maharashtra Government’s directive mandating the use of the Marathi language for auto-rickshaw drivers. A video of the incident is going viral on social media platforms.

The post, which quickly circulated among students, allegedly triggered a strong reaction from the non-Marathi student, who responded with abusive and obscene remarks. The disagreement, initially confined to social media, soon began to reflect underlying linguistic sensitivities on campus.

The situation escalated further when the same non-Marathi student reportedly made objectionable comments about Raj Thackeray, turning what began as a personal online exchange into a wider issue involving identity, language pride, and political sentiments within the college.

As the matter gained traction among students, members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, the student wing associated with the MNS, intervened. Sonali Patil, along with her colleagues Abhilash Gurav and Vinod Ghadigaonkar, visited the college to address the issue.

The leaders met the students involved and held a conversation with them in the presence of the college staff. The accused student and her friends were questioned about their remarks, particularly those made about Raj Thackeray. The intervention was not only brief but also firm in its approach, with the representatives emphasising discipline and respect in campus discourse.

Following the confrontation, the students issued an apology for their comments. The MNVS representatives warned the non-Marathi student and her friend that harassment or abusive behaviour towards Marathi students would not be tolerated in the future.

The college administration has yet to release an official statement on the incident.

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