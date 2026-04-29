NTA Releases CUET UG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip At cuet.nta.nic.in; Here’s How To Access Intimation Slip

CUET UG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Advance City Intimation Slip for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 today, i.e., April 29, 2026 on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the CUET UG 2026 exam can now view their allotted examination city by visiting the official website.

According to the official notification, the CUET UG 2026 examination will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 11 to May 31, 2026, at various centers in India and abroad.

Direct Link To Download Intimation

CUET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Key Details

The advance city intimation slip informs candidates about the city where their exam center will be located. However, candidates should be aware that this is not the admit card. The official admit card, which includes exact exam center details and timings, will be released separately.

The city intimation slip also includes the examination schedule, both by subject and language. Candidates are advised to double-check their assigned date and shift and arrive on time, as no requests for changes will be considered.

Furthermore, candidates whose live photograph did not match their Aadhaar details during registration or who used alternate ID proof must bring a duly attested certificate from a Principal, Headmaster, or Class-I Gazetted Officer for verification at the exam centre.

Candidates must appear for the examination on the exact date and shift specified on their admit card. Entry to the exam center will be denied on any other date or time.

CUET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip: How to Download CUET UG Intimation Slip 2026

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their CUET UG 2026 city intimation slip:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “CUET UG Advance City Intimation Slip 2026”

Step 3: Enter your Application Number, Password, and Captcha Code

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Your exam city slip will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference

CUET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip: CUET UG Admit Card 2026 Release Date

The NTA is expected to release the CUET UG 2026 admit card on May 8, 2026. Typically, admit cards are distributed 2-3 days before the exam. Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets online and review all of the details, including their exact exam location and reporting time.

CUET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Helpline Details

To stay up to date, candidates should visit the official NTA websites on a regular basis. Candidates who have difficulty downloading the city intimation slip can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

To avoid last-minute inconvenience, candidates should download their slips as soon as possible and make any necessary travel arrangements ahead of time.