UGC NET June 2026 Registration Begins At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Important Dates, Fees & How To Apply

UGC NET June 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency has announced the opening of the online registration portal for submission of applications for the UGC NET June 2026 examination. The last date to register is May 20, 2026 until 11:50 PM. Candidates can complete their online registration by adding their personal details, educational details, and required documents.

The exam is administered on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and Ph.D. admissions in Indian universities and colleges.

The UGC NET June 2026 exam will be administered in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 85 subjects at various exam centers across India.

Direct Link For Registration

Direct Link Of Official Notification

UGC NET June 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Online Application Start Date: April 29, 2026

Last Date to Apply: May 20, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

Last Date to Pay Application Fee: May 20, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

Application Form Correction Window: May 22 to May 24, 2026

Exam City Intimation: By June 10, 2026

Admit Card Release: By June 15, 2026

UGC NET Exam Dates: June 22 to June 30, 2026

Answer Key & Recorded Responses: To be announced later

UGC NET June 2026 Registration: Application Fee

General/Unreserved: ₹1150

General-EWS/OBC-NCL: ₹600

SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: ₹325

UGC NET June 2026 Registration: How to Apply for UGC NET June 2026

Step 1: Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: Complete the application form carefully.

Step 3: Upload the required documents.

Step 4: Pay the application fee online via Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Step 5: Submit and save the confirmation page for future reference.

UGC NET June 2026 Registration: Key Instructions for Candidates

Candidates must submit only one application form; multiple submissions will result in disqualification. It is critical to carefully fill out all details, as no changes will be permitted after final submission (except during the correction window).

Applicants are advised to use Aadhaar verification for a more efficient registration and exam process. Also, make sure the registered email and mobile numbers are active, as all official communication will be sent through these channels.

The application process is also integrated with the Meri Pehchan single sign-on service provided by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, making registration easier.

UGC NET June 2026 Registration: Helpline Details

In case of any issues during the application process, candidates can contact NTA at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites for updates and complete their registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute hassles.