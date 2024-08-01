Mumbai: NMIMS MBA 2025 Admission Process Open; NMAT Registration Begins At nmat.nmims.edu

NMAT | Representative Image

Mumbai: The registration process for admission to the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) School of Business Management's (SBM) Master of Business Administration (MBA) is now open. Candidates who wish to apply for the NMIMS MBA program in 2025 can now fill out the application form on the NMIMS' official website.

Applications are open for the NMIMS MBA programs through the Narsee Monjee Aptitude Test (NMAT) at the School of Business Management in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Indore.

The NMAT by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is the entrance exam for securing admission to the NMIMS MBA 2025. Aspiring candidates can begin their registration process on https://nmat.nmims.edu starting August 1, 2024, through a streamlined 2-step process. NMIMS provides a wide array of MBA programs, including MBA (Human Resources), MBA (Pharmaceutical Management), MBA (Digital Transformation), and MBA (Business Analytics), catering to varied professional interests.

Registration Process

Register on https://nmat.nmims.edu

Complete the GMAC registration and pay the associated fees

After receiving your GMAC ID, click Step 2 and log in with your GMAC ID and password

Fill out the NMIMS registration form with all the required details and pay the fees

Steps To Fill Out The Form?

Step 1: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above. The official website is https://nmat.nmims.edu.

Dr. Justin Paul, Dean of SBM, Mumbai, emphasised, "We are excited to welcome driven individuals who are eager to embrace challenges, harness opportunities, and lead with integrity and vision."

Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor of NMIMS, stated, “The NMAT exam serves as the gateway to our MBA programs. Our MBA programs are tailored to provide students with technical and managerial skills."