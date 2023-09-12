Mumbai News: Mumbai University Students At Thane Campus Protest Against Basic Facilities

Law students protesting outside Thane Sub Campus of Mumbai University (MU). | The FPJ

A range of issues such as power cuts, lack of amenities and professors has troubled many students, studying law at the Thane Sub Campus of Mumbai University (MU). The students, who protested on Monday, made their reservations known about poorly managed classrooms, which running without electricity and fans.

Students have also complained about the lack of faculty members to the point where five of the six subjects in fourth year BBA LLB don't have professors assigned to them. According to reports, the institute also doesn't have a librarian for its library facility.

The campus, which has three male cleaners at the institute, has also received complaints from girl students to appoint a female cleaner. The male cleaners have also raised issues regarding lack of payment for the past five months.

The sub-unit campus will now continue with online classes unless student issues are not resolved by their committee.

Started in 2014, the Thane campus operating in Balkaum offers students two five-year integrated courses - Bachelors in Management Studies – Masters in Business Administration (BMS-MBA) and Bachelors in Business Administration- Legum Baccalaureus (BBA-LLB (Hons).

