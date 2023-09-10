FPJ Impact: Teachers' Body Seeks Probe Over Mumbai University Pro-VC Ajay Bhamare's Alleged Involvement In Construction Firm

Mumbai University | File Photo

Days after the Free Press Journal reported University of Mumbai (MU) Pro-Vice Chancellor (VC) Ajay Bhamare’s involvement in a construction firm, the Mumbai University and College Teachers Association (MUCTA) has sought a probe into the issue. In a letter to Governor and varsity Chancellor Ramesh Bais, as well as various government and police officials, the teachers’ body has sought a high-level inquiry to find the facts “suppressed” by Bhamare while being in public service.

His actions may bring a 'bad name' to the university

His actions may bring a “bad name” to the university, the organisation said. On Friday, the FPJ had reported that Bhamare served as one of the directors of Varsity Industrial Parks LLP, a Pune-based construction firm, while also working full-time on the state payroll. The revelations came to the fore in a complaint to VC Ravindra Kulkarni by city-based lawyer Naseer Jahagirdar.

Bhamare and his brother have been directors of the firm since November 2020

The Registrar of Companies records show Bhamare and his brother Rajendra as the two directors of the firm since November 2020. The Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979, prohibit government servants from engaging in private business without a previous sanction of the government.

Bhamare had claimed that he had obtained an NOC from his employer

While admitting to his involvement with the company, Bhamare had claimed that he had obtained an NOC from his employer for his business engagement and had resigned as director before becoming Pro-VC in June this year.

MUCTA points out that during the years Bhamare was involved with the company

However, MUCTA points out that during the years Bhamare was involved with the company, he was the principal of Ramanand Arya DAV College, Bhandup, a government-aided institute as well as the in-charge Dean of MU’s Commerce and Management Faculty.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)