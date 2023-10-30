Mumbai News: Kanakia International Students Gear Up For NASA's Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Kanakia International Students | Official

A group of 17 students from Kanakia International School's International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) in Chembur, Mumbai, has received an opportunity to participate in NASA's prestigious Human Exploration Rover Challenge (HERC) 2024.

Team Member of Kanakia International School

Students These group of 17 students are all in grade 11, will be competing at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, in April 2023, alongside 72 teams from around the world. The team members are Aarya Nakka, Uchit Turakhia, Divit Chauhan, Durva Popat, Mrunmayee Gore, Smera Balan, Rushan Shah, Ved Khemani, Naman Shah, Guru Jain, Prisha Shah, Seher Khan, Pratham Mehta, Aadhya Shetty, Ziya Sanghavi, Yashas Chattree, Ayush Soni, along with their mentor, Anuj Shah, Program Manager – STREAM

Mr. Anuj Shah, Program Manager – STREAM at Kanakia International School (IB), stated that being selected for NASA's HERC is a testament to the hard work and dedication of their students. He emphasized that "This opportunity not only enhances their technical skills but also teaches them the value of teamwork and innovation. We are excited to represent our school and country on the global stage of space exploration."

Shuchi Shukla, the Principal of Kanakia International School (IB), Chembur, expressed immense pride in the students, highlighting the school's dedication to fostering curiosity and exploration. She believes this experience will serve as a significant milestone in the academic journey of these young learners, inspiring their peers along the way.

As the countdown to the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge begins, the Kanakia International School team is poised to make history, representing their school and their country on the global stage of space exploration.

