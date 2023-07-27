Mumbai News: BMC Education Officer Raju Tadvi, School Principals Discuss Challenges, Aspirations

BMC Education Officer Raju Tadvi addresses students, parents, principals at BMC Schools Toppers event at The Free Press House. | VGP

25 brilliant young minds, the toppers of Class 10th from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run schools, gathered at The Free Press Journal House on July 22, to share their dreams and discuss their plans for the future.

BMC Education Officer Raju Tadvi and famous actress Adah Sharma, known for her main role The Kerala Story, attended the felicitation function to honour the students' outstanding accomplishments and the important role their principals had in their development.

BMC Education Officer Raju Tadvi | VGP

Here's what Mr. Tadvi had to say to the students, principals, and parents:

In this era of fierce competition, excelling academically is of paramount importance.

We are committed to funding the entire education of these bright toppers until their graduation, regardless of their chosen fields, be it Engineering, Medical Sciences, or any other domain. Our support extends with a minimum annual grant of Rs 25,000 per student, with no upper limit, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their pursuit of knowledge.

BMC Schools are home to over 3.5 lakh students, studying in 1200 schools across 25 wards and eight mediums of instruction. We proudly offer free education in Marathi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Urdu languages. In recent times, we have expanded our horizons, establishing schools following CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE, and IB curriculums, further enriching the educational landscape.

At BMC schools, we not only impart education to the students free of cost but provide essential stationery, clothing items like uniforms, shoes, raincoats, umbrellas, tiffin boxes, water bottles, and notebooks without charging any fees. Moreover, we organize picnics and extend special support to differently-abled students, ensuring an inclusive learning environment.

Our dedicated teachers and principals put in relentless efforts to impart knowledge, enabling many students to directly join higher grades and benefit from our excellent faculty.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to The Free Press Journal for organizing this event, Congratulations to all the students. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra.

Principals weigh in:

Mr. Rahul Zende |

Principal Name: Rahul Zende

School Name: Abhyudaynagar MPs Secondary school, Kalachouki.

Principal's Statement

Challenges: The biggest challenge today is upgrading skills and knowledge from time to time.

Satisfaction: Teaching is a noble profession. play a key role in shaping the lives and future of students.

Mrs. Veena Nilesh Kale |

Principal Name: Mrs Veena Nilesh Kale

School Name: Goshala Road Municipal Secondary English School Mulund (West).

Principal's statement: I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of the BMC schools. While everyone encounters challenges, I firmly believe they should not deter our growth. Obstacles are simply figments of our imagination. As Principal, my team and I work tirelessly to help our students overcome these mental barriers. Our goal is to empower them to achieve their dreams and find success.

Smt. Shilpa Karbhari |

Principal Name: Smt. Shilpa Karbhari

School Name: Powai Mun. English Secondary School, Kanjurmarg West.

Principal's statement: As the Principal of BMC Schools, I fulfill multiple roles. Besides being an administrator, I also serve as a teacher, friend, and guide to our students. Providing not only academic but also emotional and moral support is our primary responsibility. Striving to maintain a balance in all aspects is a constant challenge, but the process enables us to learn and grow from previous experiences. Our activities are designed with the students at the forefront, placing them as the center of attention. We organize various career awareness and skill development programs, in collaboration with government initiatives, to expand students' abilities beyond academics. Additionally, we conduct regular Parents Teachers Meetings to keep parents informed about these programs. The Education Department also arranges motivational and guest lectures specifically targeting SSC board students, with the aim of encouraging and motivating them. Monitoring and ensuring the smooth functioning of the school is another crucial aspect of our role.

Sh. Amardeep Gajbhiye |

Principal Name: Sh. Amardeep Gajbhiye

School Name: Sai Baba Path Maha Nagar Palika MPS Madhyamik Shala.

Principal's statement: We decided to run extra classes during summer vacation, which students and teachers were really excited to join. As most of the students hail from poor households we keep helping them educationally and financially. We stay in school even after the final bell to guide and help students and even arrange for their lunch.

Sh. Shankar Ymaji Pawar |

Principal Name: Sh. Shankar Ymaji Pawar

School Name: Colaba Madhyamik.

Principal Statement: Our school has enrollment of 1,757 students, which is highest across all civic schools. Despite challenging circumstances, we have been able to achieve 100% results in the SSC exam for the last three years. The teachers take additional periods to guide students, resulting in a consistent performance. We run a year-long project to improve students' performance and make them go through various scholarship and competitive exams.

Principal Name: Satish Ishwarkatti (Principal Incharge)

School Name: Sitaram Mill Compound, Maha Nagar Palika MPS Madhyamik Shala.

Principal Incharge Statement: I am fortunate to be working as a teacher with BMC's education department. We carry out various initiatives for students' holistic development including Mission 35, practice test, and technology-enabled education. We are happy to work towards not only achieving excellent results but also to create excellent citizens.

Smt. Durdana Yasmin Mohmd. Anwar Sheikh |

Principal Name: Smt. Durdana Yasmin Mohmd. Anwar Sheikh

School Name: Borivali MahaNagar Palika Madhyamik Shala.

Principal Statement: Felicitation programme of B.M.C.secondary school's 25 Toppers students was held at free press House organised by free press journal. Chief guest of the program Education officer Shri Raju Tadvi sir and actress Ada Sharma gave excellent motivational speeches for Students. As our education department provides students 27 items which require students for education. Top 25 students get all the fees requirements up to graduation from our Education Department.

The program was very much motivational for students. As a free press journal, people are very much appreciated by students.

Principal Name: Mohammad Idrees

School Name: Sainath Nagar Municipal secondary Urdu school, Ghatkopar.

Principal Statement: First of all thank you for starting this great work which will encourage other children too. It has been my personal experience that if we give children an environment of education, then they can become very talented. And the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Education Department is doing this work very well.

