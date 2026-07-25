Mumbai: MLC Zeeshan Siddique Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Withdraw FIRs Against Student Protesters

MLC Zeeshan Baba Siddique has appealed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to withdraw FIRs filed against student protesters across Maharashtra | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 25, 2026: Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) member Zeeshan Baba Siddique has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requesting the withdrawal of FIRs registered against students who participated in recent protests across the state.

Appeal For Compassion

In a letter dated July 25, Siddique appealed for a compassionate approach towards the students, stating that many young people had taken to the streets in Mumbai, Pune, and other parts of Maharashtra to voice their concerns. He noted that several students had also received police notices following the demonstrations.

I have written to a letter to the Hon. Chief minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji, requesting him to withdraw the FIR’s registered against students protesting across maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/8AAh9Db44W — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshanBabaS) July 25, 2026

Referring to the government's reported response to the issues raised by the protesters, Siddique said there was now an opportunity to reconsider the criminal cases filed against them. He argued that criminal proceedings at the beginning of a student's life could adversely affect their academic and professional future.

"The burden of criminal proceedings should not cast a shadow over their academic and professional futures," Siddique wrote, urging the Chief Minister to consider withdrawing the FIRs.

Call To Withdraw Cases

The MLC further said that closing the cases would send a positive message about democracy, fairness, and reconciliation. He maintained that while respect for the law is essential, students who had peacefully expressed their concerns should be given an opportunity to move forward without facing the long-term consequences of criminal litigation.

Siddique concluded the letter by requesting the Chief Minister's kind consideration of the appeal.

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The letter comes amid ongoing discussions over the handling of student protests in Maharashtra, with demands from various quarters for a balanced approach that protects both public order and the future of young protesters.

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