Mumbai: MAH CET exam center reassigned after students file complaint

Nearly 1.31 lakh candidates have enrolled for the MAH CET - MBA this year. | Representative Image

Mumbai: Students appearing for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) MBA exam on March 25 and 26 have been given alternate exam centres in Thane after filing a complaint.

Two students from Mumbai were initially allocated an exam centre in Pune's Wagholi despite the city being the last option on their exam centre preference list found on the MAH CET 2023 registration form.

These students had approached the CET Cell to object to their distant exam centre, as reported by The FPJ. Taking cognizance of the matter, the CET Cell has now assigned these students to an exam centre in Thane.

Yash Kusale from Mumbai’s Lala Lajpat Rai College selected Mumbai city as his first preference, Mumbai suburbs as his second, and Thane as his third.

“I filled in the form a day after the registrations began. I have friends who registered for the exam on the last day and they still found themselves a centre close to where they stay. I am not sure how the cell shortlists the students,” said Yash.

In response to the student concerns, an official from the CET Cell said, “Nearly 1.31 lakh have enrolled for the MBA CET. The cell needs to assure that each student is accommodated in proper computer centres and location preference is always given to female and PwD students."