Mumbai HSC 12th Result 2024: St Joseph’s Kalamboli Student With 93.83% Wants To Pursue Computer Engineering

Talha Mulani |

Mumbai: Talha Mulani, a science student from St Joseph's Junior College, Kalamboli, has scored 93.83% in the HSC. "I felt a profound sense of accomplishment and gratitude. Those two years of hard work, dedication, and sacrifices had finally paid off," Mulani said, expressing his excitement.

Mulani, who wants to pursue his career in Computer Engineering, shared that he enjoyed his journey of learning.

"More than the marks, I treasured the journey of learning, exploring new subjects, and pushing my limits,” Mulani said. Crediting his teachers, family members and friends, Mulani said, “This remarkable score is a testament to my perseverance, but it also reminds me of the immense support from my teachers, family, and friends who believed in me every step of the way.”

“While I rejoice in this achievement, I know this is just the beginning of many more challenges and opportunities that lie ahead," he added.