Mumbai: Highest placement year for IIT-Bombay, record 66 international offers to students

IIT Bombay | File

IIT-Bombay has reported a record 66 international offers to students this year. The institute’s year-long placement drive began in July 2021, with 2,056 students registering for placements and 1,184 students registering for internships. This year, 1,431 candidates accepted job offers, in comparison to 1,150 last year.

As per a statement issued by IIT-Bombay, 332 companies offered 1,878 jobs over two phases of placements, of which 1,441 offers were accepted by students. The highest domestic salary (CTC) offered is Rs 1.8 crore, whereas the mean salary package is Rs 22.7 lakh per annum. The institute said the highest international salary is Rs 2.1 crore, with the mean international CTC being Rs 60.9 lakh per annum.

In July and August last year, company representatives approached the office with placement offers, with the details being announced to students in late September. The second phase of placements began in January 2022.

The engineering and technology sectors rolled out the most offers. IIT-B’s main hiring sectors were core engineering, IT/software, finance and consulting, despite the tough market environment.

The 66 international offers were received from the US, Japan, UAE, Singapore, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Engineering and technology students saw the highest international recruitments, with a total of

434 selections in 87 core companies at the entry-level. Students were offered profiles in aerospace, artificial intelligence, automation, electric vehicles, oil and gas, chemicals and robotics, to name a few.

Nearly 370 IT/software students were offered jobs by 86 companies, excluding PPOs, through campus placements. Popular profiles were in the areas of software programming, digital, algorithmic trading programming, data scientist, networks, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and machine learning.

Consulting, which is a favourite sector at IIT-B, saw over 145 consulting offers by 31 consulting companies. They include companies in the fields of business consulting, EdTech, FinTech, healthcare, and MediTech. In the Financial consulting sector, over 205 offers were made by 54 financial service firms.