Mumbai: Dr. Antonio Da Silva High School To Inaugurate 150-Year-Old Auditorium After 2-Year Delay Due To COVID 19

Dr. Antonio Da Silva Auditorium. |

Dr. Antonio Da Silva High School and Junior College of Commerce situated in Dadar West will celebrate 150 years of the school on February 2, 2024. On the same day, the school management also intends to inaugurate the 150-year-old auditorium, Dr. Antonio Da Silva Auditorium. Originally scheduled for inauguration in 2021, the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The construction work of restoring the auditorium could not be completed due to the covid 19 pandemic that hit us and we had to postpone everything," Joseph D'souza, Director of Dr. Antonio Da Silva High School and Junior College of Commerce told FPJ.

The complete restoration of the auditorium took almost 4 years. The restoration process consisted of the layer of paint coating the walls and ceilings of the auditorium being removed to display the original wood behind it.

The institution was established in 1851 according to the school's existing records.

D'souza further shared the motive behind restoring the architechture of the auditorium stating that the school being more than 150 years old makes it a historic place with a history and the history should be maintained.

He said, "This school was constructed when modern architecture did not exist, it (school) is completely made of wood and bricks, and no cement was used. When the current board of directors took over 6 years ago, we had an agenda that we would restore the building without making any structural changes as far as possible. We started with this auditorium."

Dr. Antonio Da Silva Auditorium. |

Read Also Mumbai Schools Embrace Neurodiversity But Hurdle Exist

The managing board aims to make the school a combination of modern technology and ancient architecture.

Furthermore, sharing his favorite childhood memory of the school as an alumnus of the school, D'souza revealed being a mischievous student who was constantly encouraged by his teachers to excel in his studies and stated that they are his best memory of the school as a student.

Another school alumni, Girish Mirchandani of the 1993 batch shared, "My favorite memory about the school was the sports that we played and all the events that were organized."

Dr. Antonio Da Silva Auditorium. |

The auditorium has a capacity of at least 100 individuals, consisting of approximately 9 columns and 12 rows. The stage is designed to carry sound to the farthest corners without the need for microphones. Additionally, it is equipped with a projector, music system, cameras, air conditioners, and other technological amenities. The roof is covered with wood-like painted tiles to maintain the architectural aesthetics and ensure waterproofing.