Mumbai: Alums reunite to bring back Sydenham’s old legacy

Mumbai: Tucked away in Mumbai’s Churchgate, the 109-year-old Sydenham College Of Commerce And Economics got its first alumni club only six months ago. The college boasts a renowned array of alums like Deepak Parekh, Niranjan Hiranandani, Uday Kotak, Falguni Nayar, and Kumar Mangalam Birla, who are soon to gather at Sydenham’s first reunion.

The plans began brewing in February this year when three ex-students joined forces with a professor and the college director to win back Sydenham's legacy.

“Sydenham was once recognized as a top commerce college throughout Asia. When I visited the college a few years back, I realized how it had completely lost its look and feel. To bring back the college’s old glory, the first step we thought of was to reunite our greatest students from all across the globe,” said Ajit Lalvani, Founder Director, and Head of the SydAlumni Association.

Slated on December 23, at Wellington Club Lounge, the college reunion is open to students from all batches. “Even 95-year-olds, former students from batches as old as ‘51 and ‘54 will be attending the event. At the same time the event will welcome the graduates from the 2000s as well,” said Lalvani.

To make Sydenham a student favorite all over again, internships and training sessions with the star-studded alum association are in the making. The association would aim to ensure that the current Sydenham students recognize their skills and receive an opportunity to hone them at big firms. Encouraging sports amongst the college youth and focusing on women's empowerment also top the association’s agenda.

“The college is also planning a ‘breakfast meet’ between the current students and alumni to allow an exchange of ideas. Those students who wish to found startups, need mentoring, or advice, can benefit from knowing their college’s former students,” said Lalvani.