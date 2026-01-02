 MSBTE Winter Result 2025 Declared At msbte.ac.in; Direct Link Here
MSBTE Winter Result 2025 Declared At msbte.ac.in; Direct Link Here

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has declared the Winter Semester 2025 results on January 2, 2026. Students can download their scorecards in PDF format from the official website, msbte.ac.in, using their enrolment or seat number.

article-image

MSBTE Winter Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education released the MSBTE Winter 2025 Result on January 2, 2026. All candidates who took the winter exam can view the results at result.msbte.ac.in, the MSBTE's official website.

MSBTE Winter Result 2025: Important details

Exam Name: MSBTE Winter Semester Examinations 2025

Exam Start Date: November 11, 2025

Exam End Date: December 3, 2025

MSBTE Winter Result 2025: Steps to check the result

To download the MSBTE Winter Semester Scorecard, follow the directions below:

Step 1: Visit the official Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education website, result.msbte.ac.in

Step 2: Click this link to access the MSBTE Winter Semester Result/Scorecard PDF.

Step 3: You will then be asked to provide your enrolment number or seat number. Please complete it completely.

Step 4: The screen will subsequently display the MSBTE Winter Semester Scorecard PDF.

Step 5: Download the scorecard so you may use it later.

Direct link to check the result

MSBTE Winter Result 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Overall / total marks

Rank

Other relevant details related to performance

For the most recent information regarding the outcome, candidates are encouraged to continue visiting the official website.

