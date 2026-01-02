MSBTE Winter Result 2025 Declared At msbte.ac.in; Direct Link Here

MSBTE Winter Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education released the MSBTE Winter 2025 Result on January 2, 2026. All candidates who took the winter exam can view the results at result.msbte.ac.in, the MSBTE's official website.
MSBTE Winter Result 2025: Important details
Exam Name: MSBTE Winter Semester Examinations 2025
Exam Start Date: November 11, 2025
Exam End Date: December 3, 2025
MSBTE Winter Result 2025: Steps to check the result
To download the MSBTE Winter Semester Scorecard, follow the directions below:
Step 1: Visit the official Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education website, result.msbte.ac.in
Step 2: Click this link to access the MSBTE Winter Semester Result/Scorecard PDF.
Step 3: You will then be asked to provide your enrolment number or seat number. Please complete it completely.
Step 4: The screen will subsequently display the MSBTE Winter Semester Scorecard PDF.
Step 5: Download the scorecard so you may use it later.
Direct link to check the result
MSBTE Winter Result 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard
Candidate’s name
Roll number
Subject-wise marks
Overall / total marks
Rank
Other relevant details related to performance
For the most recent information regarding the outcome, candidates are encouraged to continue visiting the official website.