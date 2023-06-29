MSBTE Diploma Summer Result 2023 Announced at msbte.org.in; Details Inside

n order to check the results, candidates must have their enrollment number or seat number handy. Students can access their results through the official MSBTE website. | Photo: Pixabay

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, Mumbai (MSBTE) has recenly announced the Diploma Summer Result 2023 on its official website - msbte.org.in. In order to check the results, candidates must have their enrollment number or seat number handy. Students can access their results through the official MSBTE website.

The practical exams were conducted from May 7-14, 2023 followed by the theory exams from 17th May to 6th June 2023.

Steps to check the MSBTE Diploma Summer Result 2023:

1. Visit the official website of MSBTE at msbte.org.in

2. Look for the "Results" or "Examination" selection on the homepage.

3. Click on the link provided for the MSBTE Diploma Summer Result 2023

4. Enter your enrollment number or seat number in the designated field

5. Double-check the entered information for accuracy

6. Click on the "Submit" or "Check Result" button to view your MSBTE Diploma Summer Result 2023 on the screen.

In addition, candidates who have got unsatisfactory results can apply for revaluation, it can be followed by rechecking and re-calculation of their answer sheets in case of any doubt.

MSBTE oversees more than 100 colleges conducting diploma course exams each year, providing opportunities for technical education in the state.

The MSBTE follows a grading scheme for the Diploma Results 2023. The scheme includes categories such as First Class with Distinction, First Class, Second Class, Pass Class, Withheld, Failed in Lower Semester/Year, Failed, and Suspended or Debarred, each with specific criteria and qualifying marks.