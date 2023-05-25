MP HSC HSSC Results 2023: Vikas Dwivedi tops 12th exam, Mridul Pal with 98.8% is 10th topper

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 today, May 25, 2023. Students can checck the MP Board Class 10 and 12th result by visiting official websites at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, or mpresults.nic.in. Students can click on the result link, enter your roll number, and other required details to view your scorecard.
This year MPBSE class 10th saw pass percent at 63.29%
Boys: 60.26 percent
Girls: 66.47 percent
MP 10th Result 2023 toppers:
Mridul Pal with 98.8% from Indore's Pink Flower Higher Secondary school has topped in class 10th exam this year.
Mridul Pal from Indore has clinched the top spot in the MP Board Class 10 exams with an outstanding score of 494 out of 500.
Prachi Garhwal from Indore, Kriti Prabha from Soni, Sneha Lodhi from Narsinghpur.
MPBSE class 12th overall Pass percent for class stands at 55.28 percent
Boys pass percentage: 52 percent
Girls pass percentage: 58.75 percent
Vikas Dwivedi of Chhatarpur topped MPBSE Class 12 Exam 2023. He scored 491 out of 500 in the Science stream.
MPBSE Class 12 Result: Top performing districts
Narsingpur: 79.46%
Neemuch: 73.14%
Mandla: 67.77%
Mandsour: 67.55%
Anooppur: 66.95%
MPBSE 12th Result 2023: Division-wise result
First division: 2,79,257
Second division: 1,21,507
Third division: 602