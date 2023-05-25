 MP HSC HSSC Results 2023: Vikas Dwivedi tops 12th exam, Mridul Pal with 98.8% is 10th topper
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMP HSC HSSC Results 2023: Vikas Dwivedi tops 12th exam, Mridul Pal with 98.8% is 10th topper

MP HSC HSSC Results 2023: Vikas Dwivedi tops 12th exam, Mridul Pal with 98.8% is 10th topper

Mridul Pal with 98.8% from Indore's Pink Flower Higher Secondary school has topped in class 10th exam this year. Vikas Dwivedi of Chhatarpur topped MPBSE Class 12 Exam 2023. He scored 491 out of 500 in the Science stream.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
MP HSC HSSC Results 2023 | Representative Pic ANI

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 today, May 25, 2023. Students can checck the MP Board Class 10 and 12th result by visiting official websites at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, or mpresults.nic.in. Students can click on the result link, enter your roll number, and other required details to view your scorecard.

This year MPBSE class 10th saw pass percent at 63.29%

  • Boys: 60.26 percent 

  • Girls: 66.47 percent  

MP 10th Result 2023 toppers:

  • Mridul Pal with 98.8% from Indore's Pink Flower Higher Secondary school has topped in class 10th exam this year.

  • Mridul Pal from Indore has clinched the top spot in the MP Board Class 10 exams with an outstanding score of 494 out of 500.

  • Prachi Garhwal from Indore, Kriti Prabha from Soni, Sneha Lodhi from Narsinghpur.

Read Also
MP Board Class 10 Result: Indore girl tops with 98.8%; more girls pass than boys
article-image

MPBSE class 12th overall Pass percent for class stands at 55.28 percent 

  • Boys pass percentage: 52 percent 

  • Girls pass percentage: 58.75 percent 

Vikas Dwivedi of Chhatarpur topped MPBSE Class 12 Exam 2023. He scored 491 out of 500 in the Science stream.

MPBSE Class 12 Result: Top performing districts

  • Narsingpur: 79.46%

  • Neemuch: 73.14%

  • Mandla: 67.77%

  • Mandsour: 67.55%

  • Anooppur: 66.95%

MPBSE 12th Result 2023: Division-wise result

  • First division: 2,79,257

  • Second division: 1,21,507

  • Third division: 602

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh HSC Results 2023 OUT: MP Board 10th result declared at mpresults.nic.in
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET aspirant from Bihar dies by suicide in Kota, fourth case in 24 days

NEET aspirant from Bihar dies by suicide in Kota, fourth case in 24 days

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 OUT Live: MSBSHSE class 12th scorecard released, 91.25% students pass;...

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 OUT Live: MSBSHSE class 12th scorecard released, 91.25% students pass;...

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: MSBSHSE Class 12 results out; how to check individual scorecards,...

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: MSBSHSE Class 12 results out; how to check individual scorecards,...

Uttarakhand Board Result 2023 declared; 10th pass percent at 85.17%, & class 12th at 80.98%

Uttarakhand Board Result 2023 declared; 10th pass percent at 85.17%, & class 12th at 80.98%

Maharashtra HSC result 2023: Attention! MSBSHSE releases individual scorecards at mahresult.nic.in;...

Maharashtra HSC result 2023: Attention! MSBSHSE releases individual scorecards at mahresult.nic.in;...