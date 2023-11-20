MP High Court Recruitment 2023 Underway At mphc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

MP High Court | File Photo

Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has started the application process for the post of Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam-2022. The application process is underway and the last date to submit the application form for the same is December 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at mphc.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, MP High court aims to fill 199 vacancies in the court.

Applicants can edit their applications from December 22 and December 24, 2023.

Exam Date:

The date of the preliminary exam is January 14, 2024.

The results of the preliminary round will be announced on February 26, 2024.

The examination dates of the Main exam are set for March 30 and 31, 2024. The main examination result will be announced on May 10.

Application fee for MPHC Recruitment 2023:

For unreserved (UR) category: ₹ 977.02

For reserved category: ₹ 577.02

Steps to apply for MPHC Civil Judge 2022 vacancies:

Visit the official website of MPHC at mphc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment / Result” tab

Next, click on the “Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards - Click here” link.

Register and proceed with the application process.

Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit.

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

