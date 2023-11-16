 Madhya Pradesh: NFL Educates Farmers About Benefits Of Drones
Madhya Pradesh: NFL Educates Farmers About Benefits Of Drones

The officials of the company are demonstrating the use of liquid fertilizers in the fields using these drones.

Updated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
article-image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): As part of Centre’s Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), NFL is educating farmers about the use and benefits of drones in agriculture sector.

The company is participating in the drone campaign in tribal districts of J&K, HP, Bihar and West Bengal. The company has taken drones to rural areas of these states and to demonstrate the use of drone in fields.

The company is generating awareness about the new technology which not only saves labour, but is also effective in judicious and safe use of fertilizers.

The officials of the company are demonstrating the use of liquid fertilizers in the fields using these drones.

