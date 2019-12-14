MP Board Exam 2020: MPBSE releases time table for Class 10, Class 12; check at mpbse.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the time table for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination for 2019-20. The exam will be conducted for class 10th from March 3 to 27, 2020, and for class 12th from March 2 to 31, 2020 by the MPBSE. Candidates can check the time-table on the MPBSE's official website, mpbse.nic.in.

The time of both the exams will be from 9 am to 12 noon. At the same time, the exam time for differently-abled students will be from 1 pm to 4 pm. The exams of these students will be conducted till March 30 and the exams for class XII will continue till April 11. The time and centre of the examination will be made available on the MP Board Class 10 and class 12 admit cards.

Here's the time-table:

MP Board Class 10th Time Table 2020:

March 3, 2020: Second & Third Language General, Sanskrit

March 5, 2020: NSQF

March 7, 2020: Social Science

March 9, 2020: Third language Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Sindhi

March 12, 2020: Mathematics

March 16, 2020: Science

March 19, 2020: Second & Third Language General, English

March 23, 2020: First language special Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Urdu

March 27, 2020: Second & Third Language General, Hindi

MP Board Class 12th Time Table 2020

March 2, 2020: Special Language Hindi

March 3, 2020: Special Language Sanskrit

March 4, 2020: Special Language English

March 5, 2020: Indian Music

March 6, 2020: Second language General Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Marathi, Urdu

March 9, 2020: Informatics Practices

March 13, 2020: Physics, History, Business Studies, Elements of Science and Mathematics Useful for Drawing, Agriculture and painting. Home management nutrition and textile.

March 17, 2020: Psychology, Sociology, Home Science (Arts Group), Agriculture (Humanities Group), Environmental Education and Rural Development and Entrepreneurship Vocational Course.

March 19, 2020: Special language Urdu

March 20, 2020: Biology

March 21, 2020: Economics

March 23, 2020: Higher Mathematics

March 24, 2020: Biotechnology

March 26, 2020: Animal husbandry milk trade poultry farming and fishery, Political science Elements of the science, History of Indian Art, Business Economics, 2nd Vocational Course Paper

March 27, 2020: Physical Education

March 28, 2020: Geography, Chemistry, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Design, Anatomy Physiology and Health, vocational course 3rd paper

March 30, 2020: NSQF

March 31, 2020: Book Keeping & Accountancy