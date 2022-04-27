Minister Varsha Gaikwad signs MoU with Infosys to help build Digital Infrastructure in Govt schools

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday signed an MoU with Infosys for its springboard program that focuses on digital literacy and reskilling.

According to her tweet, Infosys will be providing learning management systems for monitoring & delivering educational courses for our teachers & students. Other than regular course material, students can access additional industry oriented courses. Moroever, teachers can access courses for reskilling & upskilling.

"I've also urged the team @infosys to help our plans of augmenting digital infrastructure in our government schools.We've set up the Maharashtra State Education Technology Forum as an open platform for free exchange of ideas on the use of technology to enhance learning &assessment," the tweet further read.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 03:45 PM IST