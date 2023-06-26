MHT CET Counselling 2023 Registration Starts at cetcell.mahacet.org For B.E/B.Tech

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MH CET) has begin the counselling registration process for B.E, B.Tech courses in the state. Candidates who appeared for MHT CET 2023 (PCM) can register for B.E and B.Tech courses at cetcell.mahacet.org.
Last date to register
The last date for registration and uploading of required documents is July 3 up to 5 pm.
MHT CET 2023 BTech counselling registration begins: June 24, 2023
Last date to fill MHT CET 2023 counselling registration form : July 7, 2023
MHT CET 2023 document verification and application confirmation: June 24, to July 4, 2023
Direct link to register for MHT CET B.E/B.Tech counselling
Application Fee
For General Category candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant candidates & children of Indian workers in Gulf countries (CIWGC) is ₹800
For the Reserved Category Candidates of Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS] & Persons with Disability Candidates belonging to Maharashtra State only the application fee is ₹600.
Steps to register for MHT CET 2023 B.E and B.Tech counselling:
Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org
On the homepage, click on the B.E/B.Tech
Register and proceed with the application
Upload all the required documents
Submit the application fee.
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.