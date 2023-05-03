MHT CET 2023: Admit card to be out soon; check details

The MHT CET admit card 2023 will be uploaded on the official website- mahacet.org | Representative image

MHT CET 2023: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is likely to release the Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2023 admission card today, on May 3 2023.

Once issued, candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official MHT CET website - mhtcet2023.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2023: Dates and Timings

According to the schedule, the MHT CET 2023 for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) will be conducted from May 9 to May 13, 2023. While, the MHT CET for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) will be held from May 15 to May 20 2023.

The MHT CET PCM and PCB exams are scheduled to be conducted in two shifts. While shift 1 will start at 9 am and will conclude at 12 pm, shift 2 will take place between 2 pm and 5 pm.

How to download the MHT-CET 2023 Admit Card

Visit MHT CET’s official website at mhtcet2023.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the MHT CET 2023 admit card link once activated.

Enter your application number and password correctly on the candidate portal.

Once the MHT CET 2023 hall ticket appears, click download.

Candidates should keep their admission cards with them on all exam days. Those who do not have it will not be able to enter or take the entrance exam. In addition to the MHT CET 2023 hall ticket, students must have a valid government ID.

