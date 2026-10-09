Meghalaya To Get 3 New Polytechnics As Minister Lahkmen Rymbui Pushes Industry-Linked, Job-Ready Technical Education |

Shillong: Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Thursday said three more polytechnics will come up soon in the state as part of efforts to expand skill-based and technical education.

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Speaking at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Shillong Polytechnic here, Rymbui called for greater industry collaboration to make vocational training more relevant to the job market.

The minister said the state currently has four polytechnics and three more are expected to come up soon.

Shillong Polytechnic's six-decade legacy

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He said Shillong Polytechnic has produced more than 10,000 graduates over the past six decades, many of whom have contributed to the state and the country and risen to senior positions, including chief engineers and heads of departments.

The minister said the institution's success had also paved the way for the establishment of other technical institutions, including the Shillong Government College of Engineering and the College of Architecture and Urban Planning.

Focus on emerging technologies and skills

Speaking on the theme "Vocationalising the Future", Rymbui said technical education institutions must continuously update their courses and training programmes to keep pace with rapid technological changes.

He questioned whether automobile engineering graduates were adequately equipped to service electric vehicles and whether electrical engineering students had sufficient exposure to emerging areas such as solar and wind energy.

Rymbui called for stronger industry linkages to provide students with hands-on training and practical exposure.

Industry partnerships for practical training

He suggested tie-ups with automobile companies for practical training, agencies working in renewable energy for exposure to solar technologies, and cement factories in East Jaintia Hills to provide mechanical engineering students with industrial experience.

The minister also suggested that instead of limiting government support to sanctioning posts for new polytechnics, funds could be provided to institutions to engage faculty members and industry experts as required.

He said the government alone could not meet all the requirements of technical education and stressed the need for out-of-the-box thinking to ensure students acquire skills needed to remain employable in a changing job market.

Diamond Jubilee celebrations and institutional expansion

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MLA Mawlai Brightstarwell Marbaniang congratulated Shillong Polytechnic on completing 60 years and said the institution's alumni had contributed significantly to the state's development.

Shillong Polytechnic was established in October 1965 under the erstwhile composite State of Assam and has since emerged as a key institution for diploma-level technical education in Meghalaya.

A commemorative publication, "Diamond Jubilee Celebration: Shillong Polytechnic 1965-2026", was released during the concluding programme.

The state's technical education network expanded with the establishment of Jowai and Tura Polytechnics in 2001, while Williamnagar Polytechnic was established in 2026. The Shillong Government College of Engineering was established in 2022, and the College of Architecture and Urban Planning in 2026.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)