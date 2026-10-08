Maharashtra Plans Integrated Hostels To Break Caste Barriers, Says Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will establish integrated student hostels across the state to provide students from different social communities accommodation at common facilities and promote social harmony, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Thursday.

Bawankule directed district collectors to identify suitable government land and submit proposals to the government by October 13. The proposed hostels will have a capacity of 1,000 students at the divisional level and 500 students at the district level.

Common hostels for different communities

The issue was discussed at a meeting held at Mantralaya regarding the availability of land for hostels under the Other Backward Classes and Bahujan Welfare Department. The government plans to move towards a common residential facility for students from Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, OBCs, Marathas and other communities instead of maintaining separate hostels.

Bawankule said land should be selected keeping students' needs in mind rather than merely considering the availability of government land. The sites should have convenient access to educational institutions, public transport, healthcare facilities, markets and other essential services. Scope for future expansion should also be taken into account.

He said the integrated hostel model would provide students with quality infrastructure while also encouraging interaction, harmony and social cohesion among students from different communities.

Land proposals sought for MahaJyoti hostels

Collectors have also been asked to expedite action on land sought by MahaJyoti for its hostels. Proposals have been sought from Chandrapur, Beed, Parbhani, Dharashiv, Nanded, Sangli, Solapur, Akola, Yavatmal, Gondia and Washim districts.

The proposed MahaJyoti hostels should have a minimum capacity of 1,000 students. Officials have been asked to consider the size and location of the land, connectivity, availability of educational and civic amenities and possibilities for future expansion.

In cases where land has already been approved but property-card formalities remain incomplete, collectors have been directed to complete the process and submit the required documents.

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Minister stresses student-friendly locations

“We were students too. Look at these locations keeping in mind the difficulties faced by students during that period. Pay special attention to ensuring that students get good facilities,” Bawankule told collectors, urging them to handle the process sensitively.

He also warned that delays or negligence in identifying land and submitting proposals would not be tolerated. The government will prepare a comprehensive plan based on proposals received from districts.

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