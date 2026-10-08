VJTI To Get New Boys’ & Girls’ Hostels; Recruitment For Vacant Academic, Administrative Posts To Get Nod Within Week

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute | X

Mumbai: In a major infrastructure and administrative boost for Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Mumbai, the State Department of Higher and Technical Education has approved the construction of new hostels for both boys and girls. Furthermore, the recruitment process to fill vacant administrative and academic posts at the historic institute will receive formal approval within a week.

Recruitment Nod Within Week

The decisions were announced by Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil during a high-level review meeting held at the Mantralaya. The meeting focused on resolving long-pending institutional proposals and accelerating infrastructural updates to match the premier engineering institute's expanding student body.

Key officials present at the meeting included Additional Chief Secretary (Higher and Technical Education) B. Venugopal Reddy, Director of Higher Education Dr. Shailendra Deolankar, Director of Technical Education Dr. Pramod Naik, along with Deputy Secretaries Ashok Mande, Pratap Lubal, and Amol Mutyal, alongside senior administrators from VJTI.

Addressing the long-standing demand to grant VJTI autonomous university status, Minister Patil directed the institute management to prepare and submit a detailed formal proposal to the state government for review.

Established in 1887, VJTI is one of India's oldest and most renowned engineering institutions, currently catering to nearly 5,000 students across diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs. Reaffirming the state's commitment, Minister Patil emphasized that modernizing and strengthening VJTI's campus infrastructure remains a top priority to honor its legacy in technical education and industrial research.

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