13 Union Members Booked Over Alleged Unlawful Gathering During Workers’ Protest Outside Lilavati Hospital | AI

Mumbai: The Bandra Police have registered a case against 13 office-bearers and members of the Maharashtra Samarth Kamgar Sanghatana for allegedly violating police orders and gathering unlawfully during a protest outside Lilavati Hospital in Bandra West on October 5.

Constable Lodges Complaint

According to the police complaint, the case was registered based on the statement of police constable Amrut Anant Poyekar, 36, attached to Bandra Police Station and deployed as a beat assistant at Bandra Reclamation Police Chowky.

The union had informed the police on September 25 that it planned to hold a protest march outside Lilavati Hospital against the alleged termination and transfer of workers employed through contractor Sodexo at the hospital. The union had planned the protest under the leadership of its general secretary Pravin Nalawade.

Police Issued Notice

Police said that Lilavati Hospital is a sensitive medical facility and falls within a silence zone, with critically ill patients and in-patients undergoing treatment. In view of the proposed protest, police issued a notice under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) directing the union not to organise the march and not to disturb public peace.

Accordingly, police personnel were deployed outside the hospital from around 10 am on October 5 to maintain law and order. Police said that the hospital had around 40 workers associated with the Maharashtra Samarth Kamgar Sanghatana. Of these, two workers had allegedly been suspended and seven had been issued transfer notices. At around 12.15 pm, around 10 to 15 workers gathered near the hospital gate. Police personnel deployed for bandobast stopped them near the gate.

Talks Continue For Hours

Meanwhile, police officials, hospital administration representatives, Sodexo officials, union office-bearers and workers held discussions at the hospital's security office. The meeting continued until around 5.35 pm.

According to the complaint, the union members continued to remain near the hospital gate during the discussions, allegedly causing inconvenience to patients entering the hospital.

The accused have been identified as Vishwanath Dalvi, vice-president of the Maharashtra Samarth Kamgar Sanghatana; Pravin Nalawade, secretary; Rajesh Khandagle; Bhaderiya Yadgiri; Vinod Khande; Prakash Dhangad; Sandesh Vane; Kashiram Rane; Rohidas Tambe; Jayesh Rane; Charan Gaikar; Santosh Gavkar and Galia Makala.

Police alleged that the accused failed to comply with the directions issued by the police and violated the prohibitory order issued by the Mumbai Police Commissionerate, which was in force from 12.01 am on September 22 to midnight on October 9, 2026.A case has been registered at Bandra Police Station under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 37(1), 37(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Further investigation is underway.

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