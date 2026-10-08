Maharashtra Drought: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Loan Recovery Halt, Restructuring & Fodder Support For Farmers |

Mumbai: Assuring full state backing to drought-affected agrarian communities and women, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared that the government will not step back from extending necessary aid during the ongoing drought crisis. Addressing a Shiv Sena rally at Gandhi Park Ground in Parbhani, Shinde announced major relief measures, including halting loan recovery, facilitating loan restructuring, and ensuring adequate fodder supplies across affected districts.

25,000 Bicycles, Sewing Machines

The address coincided with the launch of Shiv Sena’s state-wide ‘Seva Se Samarpan’ (Service through Dedication) initiative, organized to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s completion of 25 years in public service. Under this welfare drive, the party announced the distribution of 25,000 bicycles to children of farmers, 25,000 sewing machines to women, festive ration kits (‘Anandacha Shidha’), the inauguration of 25 ambulances, and plans for mass community weddings. Deputy CM Shinde personally distributed bicycles and sewing machines to local beneficiaries at the event.

Focusing on the immediate agrarian challenge, Shinde stated that the state cabinet had personally conducted field visits to review drought impacts firsthand. He added that Prime Minister Modi assured comprehensive central support to Maharashtra during a detailed discussion focused on rural distress and women’s welfare. Stating that political considerations should be set aside, Shinde pledged that Shiv Sena would temporarily shift from its traditional framework to commit 100% of its resources toward social service to ensure farmers' festive celebrations remain unaffected by the dry spell.

Highlighting PM Modi’s 25-year milestone in public administration across his tenures as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, Shinde praised the Prime Minister’s leadership for advancing India’s global economic standing and upholding a "Nation First" doctrine, citing national security achievements alongside economic progress. Senior party figures, including MPs Sanjay Jadhav and Nagesh Patil Ashtikar alongside MLAs Santosh Bangar and Saeed Khan, attended the gathering.

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