Mumbai Crime Branch Probes Alleged ₹1.3 Crore Extortion Demand Linked To Prabhadevi Redevelopment Project

Mumbai Redevelopment Extortion Infographic | AI

Mumbai: The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch is probing an alleged extortion case in which two men allegedly demanded a total of ₹1.3 crore from a legal manager of a private company in connection with the redevelopment of a property at Prabhadevi.

Legal Manager Files Complaint

According to the FIR, the complaint filed at Dadar Police Station, the complainant, Tijarat Ali Jumman Khan, 61, has been working as a legal manager with Rational Arts of Press Pvt. Ltd., a real estate and construction company, for the past 20 years. The company had purchased Rational House, Plot No. 951-A, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi, around 2006 and commenced redevelopment of the old structure after obtaining necessary permissions from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in January 2026.

According to Khan's statement, a man identified as Raghavendra Kolgi had lodged a complaint with the BMC on March 9, 2026, questioning the permissions obtained for the redevelopment project and alleging irregularities in documents submitted for change of user/change of zone. Following the complaint, the redevelopment work was stopped and the matter came up for hearing before the Assistant Municipal Commissioner, F/South Ward.

Contact Number Allegedly Shared

Khan alleged that after the work was halted, an unidentified man approached the project site and gave him Kolgi's mobile number, asking him to contact him regarding restarting the work. On April 17, Khan contacted Kolgi, who allegedly admitted that he had filed the BMC complaint. According to the complaint, Kolgi subsequently met Khan at Kalbadevi on April 20 and allegedly demanded ₹2 crore, claiming that he needed funds to contest an upcoming election as an independent candidate.

Kolgi allegedly threatened that if the money was not paid, he would pursue complaints and RTI applications against the company, get the redevelopment permissions cancelled and ensure that the project remained stalled. He allegedly also claimed to have contacts with senior BMC officials and an engineer identified as Rathod.

Demand Allegedly Reduced

Khan further alleged that on April 24, Kolgi reduced his demand to ₹1.5 crore and threatened to send people to the project site to damage it. He allegedly threatened to have Khan and the company's owner shot if the demand was not met. On July 20, Kolgi allegedly met Khan near Churchgate and, during negotiations, wrote ₹1 crore as the amount demanded on his mobile phone. Khan also allegedly told Kolgi about another complaint filed by Santosh Gupta, suspecting that Gupta could also make a demand. Kolgi allegedly admitted knowing Gupta but said Gupta's demand would have to be handled separately.

The complaint further states that Gupta had filed a separate complaint with the BMC on March 23, 2026, concerning the same redevelopment project. Khan allegedly met Gupta at Worli on July 22. During the meeting, Gupta allegedly demanded ₹30 lakh for not pursuing the complaint further. He allegedly told Khan that he could have demanded ₹60 lakh but had reduced it to ₹30 lakh.

Gupta allegedly claimed that the company's redevelopment permissions were based on bogus documents and threatened that the company officials could be sent to jail if further complaints were pursued. He also allegedly disclosed that he had another associate.

The complainant alleged that between March 9 and August 12, 2026, Kolgi and Gupta demanded extortion money in return for not pursuing their complaints and allegedly threatened to disrupt the redevelopment project, cause financial losses to the company and use their alleged contacts with BMC officials.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at Dadar Police Station, and the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch is conducting further investigation.The allegations against the accused are yet to be proved and further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/